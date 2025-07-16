Local elected officials recently attended a tour of the Patoka Lake Regional Water and Sewer District Water Treatment plant held on June 17th by the Patoka Lake Watershed Committee.

Participants were guided by Adam Scherle, Water Plant Superintendent, and following the tour, attendees took part in a networking and discussion period with several Watershed Committee partners.

The evening concluded at the US Army Corps of Engineers site at the Patoka Lake Dam with an informative talk by Steven Rector, USACE Patoka Lake Manager, who discussed the lake’s construction and history, as well as how they manage the water flow.

The tour provided those in attendance with valuable insights into the processes involved in providing clean water to 11 counties for nearly 100,000 residents in southwestern Indiana, as well as the outreach and education efforts of the Watershed Committee and Water District.

Partners represented at the tour included the Patoka Lake Watershed Committee, Patoka Lake Regional Water and Sewer District, Orange and Crawford County Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Dubois County Soild Waste Management District, and the Hoosier National Forest.

Individuals who attended the informative tour included Deena Lewis (Dubois County Council), Vince Helming (Dubois County Council), Ryan Craig (Dubois County Council), Sonya Haas (Dubois County Council), Chad Blessinger (Dubois County Commissioner), Dominick Kavanaugh (Director to U.S. Senator Jim Banks), Mike Myers (Field Representative for the office of Representative Mark Messmer), Allie St. Germain (Regional Director for the office of Senator Young), Ken Sicard (Town of Ferdinand, President) and Daryl Schmidt (State Senator, District 48).

The Watershed Committee is made up of a variety of stakeholders of the Patoka Lake Watershed ranging from invested individuals to local, state and federal agency members who are dedicated to protecting the health and water quality of Patoka Lake and the surrounding areas. They meet regularly, typically monthly, to coordinate on projects and outreach efforts, including this tour.

The committee commends its partners for their assistance in planning and hosting the event as well as thanks to those who took the time to attend and learn about this important resource.