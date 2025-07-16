The Ferdinand Merchant Association will host its Annual Community Banquet on Wednesday, August 20 at the Ferdinand Community Center. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. for an evening of networking, dinner, and celebration.

This year’s banquet will feature guest speaker Nate Spangle, Founder of Get Indiana, along with the presentation of the Community Spirit Award and Excellence in Leadership Award. Award nominations are now open and can be submitted online at www.ferdinandmerchants.org or by mail to Ferdinand Merchants, PO Box 101, Ferdinand, IN 47532. Nominations are due by July 30 and are open to individuals from Ferdinand and surrounding areas.

Tickets are $35 per person, and sponsorships are available at various levels. Last year’s banquet was highlighted by energetic conversations and community pride, and organizers are looking forward to another successful night.

Invitations have been sent to area businesses, but the event is open to everyone. For more information, contact Kim Fischer at kfischer@ferdinandindiana.org or 812-639-1568, or Angi Seffernick at aseffernick@thedome.org or 812-639-3315.