Special Olympics of Southern Indiana is hosting the 2023 Petersburg Polar Plunge on February 25th

Registration will be at 10-11:30 am at Pride’s Creek Golf course Clubhouse and the Plunge will take place at Noon at Prides Creek Park Beach

Special Olympics of Southern Indiana Regional Manager Francie Smith talked about what this event entails.

She also talked about getting involved with Special Olympics

No pre-registration is required and more information on polar plunge or Special Olympics can be found at soindiana.org/ or polarplunge.in.gov.