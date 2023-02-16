Latest News

18 WJTS Newscast for February 16th, 2023 Southridge Wrestling’s Reid Schroeder Prepares for State Special Olympics Polar Plunge February 25th Holy Trinity Catholic Schools to have Fish Fry Fundrasier Jerome R. Oeding

Fish Fry Fridays by Holy Trinity are just around the corner. The East Campus housing Holy Family Church in Jasper will be the non-profit group’s fundraiser on February 24th and March 10th. Meals for a cost of $12 will be served exclusively in a drive-thru while supplies last. Two fried Swai filets, green beans, German potatoes, and bread will be offered. Cash or checks made payable to Holy Trinity Catholic Schools will be accepted.

For questions or additional information please contact Andrea Hurm at 812-482-4461.

On By Logan Troesch

