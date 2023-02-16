Fish Fry Fridays by Holy Trinity are just around the corner. The East Campus housing Holy Family Church in Jasper will be the non-profit group’s fundraiser on February 24th and March 10th. Meals for a cost of $12 will be served exclusively in a drive-thru while supplies last. Two fried Swai filets, green beans, German potatoes, and bread will be offered. Cash or checks made payable to Holy Trinity Catholic Schools will be accepted.

For questions or additional information please contact Andrea Hurm at 812-482-4461.