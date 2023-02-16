Jerome R. Oeding, age 88, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:00 a.m. on , 2023, at home.

Jerome was born in Ferdinand, Indiana, on , 1935, to Alois and Cecelia (Seger) Oeding. He married Joan Bockelman on , 1961, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper. She preceded him in death on , 2017.

He served in Germany as a cook in the United States Army.

He was a woodworker at D.M.I., a foreman in the finish room at Jasper Chair Company, and retired from Shamrock Cabinets.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the American Legion Post #124.

Jerome was an avid IU basketball fan. He enjoyed antiquing, gambling, traveling on bus trips, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are two sons; Luke (Ann) Oeding, Ireland, IN, and Tim (Jill) Oeding, Newburgh, IN, four grandchildren; Lacey Oeding and fiancé Sam Saunders, Jake (Chanelle) Oeding, Grace Oeding, and Hope Oeding, four sisters; Cyrilla (Joe) Betz, Rita Altman, Almeda Hurst, and Joan Oeding.

He is preceded in death by his wife; Joan Oeding, sister; Aline Gogel, and brother; James Oeding.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jerome R. Oeding will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2023, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. The American Legion Post #124 will perform military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. service time on at St Joseph Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

