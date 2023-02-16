Jerome R. Oeding, age 88, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at home.
Jerome was born in Ferdinand, Indiana, on January 8, 1935, to Alois and Cecelia (Seger) Oeding. He married Joan Bockelman on November 23, 1961, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper. She preceded him in death on January 12, 2017.
He served in Germany as a cook in the United States Army.
He was a woodworker at D.M.I., a foreman in the finish room at Jasper Chair Company, and retired from Shamrock Cabinets.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the American Legion Post #124.
Jerome was an avid IU basketball fan. He enjoyed antiquing, gambling, traveling on bus trips, and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are two sons; Luke (Ann) Oeding, Ireland, IN, and Tim (Jill) Oeding, Newburgh, IN, four grandchildren; Lacey Oeding and fiancé Sam Saunders, Jake (Chanelle) Oeding, Grace Oeding, and Hope Oeding, four sisters; Cyrilla (Joe) Betz, Rita Altman, Almeda Hurst, and Joan Oeding.
He is preceded in death by his wife; Joan Oeding, sister; Aline Gogel, and brother; James Oeding.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Jerome R. Oeding will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. The American Legion Post #124 will perform military graveside rites.
A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. service time on Tuesday at St Joseph Catholic Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.