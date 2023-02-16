Duane Wagler 73, of Lamar, Indiana died on February 13, 2023, at Scenic Hills in Ferdinand.

Duane was born on October 16, 1949 in Loogootee, Indiana to Joseph H. and Ada Marie (Stoll) Wagler. He worked for Kennedy Farms. He enjoyed fishing, farming playing cards.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years Pattie (Halbleib) Wagler, a son Jeremy D. (Melissa) Wagler, grandchildren Emma Grace and Elise Faith Wagler, Shane and Skyler Staples, brothers Larry (Mary) Wagler, Marvin ‘Pid’ (Diane) Wagler, Mary (Ezra) Wagler, Wilma Jean (Amos Jr. ‘Jim’) Knepp, Barbara (Enos) Wagler, Anna Mae (Ora S.) Wagler, in-laws James and Rebecca Halbleib as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 18 at 12 PM Noon till 6 PM EST at the First Mennonite Church at 8002 E. Co. Rd. 550 N., Montgomery, IN. 47558.

Visitation on Sunday, February 19 from 10 AM CST at Fuller Funeral Home in Dale Indiana. with a Graveside Service at 2 PM CST at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery in Dale, IN.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kevin Kennedy, Keegan, Emily, and Kiersten, along with many other friends and family for their love and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity. Fuller Funeral Home (fullersfh.com) is handling arrangements.