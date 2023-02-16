A Thursday morning meeting between the City of Jasper and the construction team provided updates to the Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization Project.

Storm sewer installation continues as construction crews grade and prepare subgrade for the curb and concrete work in the NW quadrant. Preparations for the sidewalk, planter and fit pit are also underway. Work in the NE quadrant has progressed to the stage of swing and sign installation; however, parking in the area is now available. The parking lot adjacent to City Hall remains available for 2-hour parking.

Completion of the project remains contingent on weather and supply factors. Building entrances will continue to be accessible and foot traffic maintained at all times. Wednesday, March 1st is slated for the City’s next meeting with contractor representatives.

More information and specific construction questions can be directed to the City of Engineering Department at 812-482-4255.