Sister Mary Emma Jochum of Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana, died at 9:15 p.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in Jasper.

Sister Mary Emma was born Henrietta Jochumon on July 13, 1940, in Huntingburg, Indiana, the oldest of thirteen children of Otto and Emma(Brinkman) Jochum. She entered the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand in 1957 from St. Mary Parish and made her monastic vows in 1959.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Mary Ann Jochum; her sister Bernice (Jochum) Stalbaum; her brother David Jochum; her brother James Jochum; her brother-in-law Edward Spilly; and her brother-in-law Leroy Jerger. She is survived by her sister Jo Ann (Jochum) Spilly; her sister Darlene (Jochum) Jerger; her brother George and sister-in-law Mary (Sherman) Jochum; her sister Emma Jean (Jochum) Haynes and brother-in-law Ron Haynes; her brother Otto Jr. and sister-in-law Diana (Brown) Jochum; her sister Lucy Marie (Jochum) Estabrook; her sister Julia Ann (Jochum)Balbach and brother-in-law Ken Balbach; her sister Kathleen Susan Jochum; her brother-in-law Donald Stalbaum; nieces and nephews; and her religious family.

Sister Mary Emma earned a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from St. Benedict College and a Master’s degree in Religious Studies from Mundelein College in Chicago. She also studied Religious Education at Mt. St. Joseph on the Ohio, Religion at St. Francis University, and Educational Administration at Ball State University. Sister Mary Emma taught elementary students at St. Mary School in Washington, IN, at St. Thomas School in Vincennes, and at Holy Cross School in Fort Branch. She was the Director of Religious Education at St. Clement Parish in Boonville for nine years, at St. Joseph Parish in Evansville for six years, and at St. Paul Parish in Tell City for 24 years. She also worked as the Associate Director of Religious Education at the Diocesan Catholic Center in Evansville. With the Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand, she worked in Mission Advancement, gave tours, and most recently served in Prayer Ministry in the Hildegard Health Center.

Public visitation will be held in Marian Parlor at Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana, on Friday, February 17from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.and 6:00 to 6:45 p.m., and on Saturday, February 18 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. EST.AVigil Service will be held in the monastery church on Friday, February 17 at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 18 at 10:00 a.m. with burial in the monastic cemetery following services. The public may view the Vigil Service and Funeral Mass at funeral.thedome.org. Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand.