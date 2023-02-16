Tracey J. Knies, age 53, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 7:06 p.m. on , 2023, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Tracey was born in Jasper, Indiana, on , 1969, to Ralph and Louise (Sendelweck) Schuetter. She married Rodney Knies on , 1990, at St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana.

She was a 1987 graduate of Jasper High School.

She was a homemaker and member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Tracey loved her Boston Terriers, especially her dog, Remi, and spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving are her husband, Rodney Knies, Jasper, IN, two daughters, Kendra Knies and daughter-in-law, Breanna Knies, Jasper, IN, and Hannah Ramirez and son-in-law, Abisai Ramirez, Santa Claus, IN, one grandson, Pierce Ramirez, her parents Ralph and Louise Schuetter, Jasper, IN, one sister, Jennifer (Dwayne Michael) Schuetter-Bromm, Wadesville, IN, and her lifelong best friend, Brenda Messmer.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Tracey J. Knies will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2023, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on , 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center or to a favorite charity.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.