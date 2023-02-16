Angela Ebert, 88, of Ferdinand, passed away on Wednesday, February 15th at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. She was born November 4, 1934, in Perry County to John and Mary (Fetter) Schaefer. Angela married Alvin “Grassie” Ebert on September 1, 1956, in St. Meinrad Archabbey Church. He preceded her in death on January 29, 2007. Angela was a member of the Ferdinand American Legion Auxiliary, Ferdinand Senior Citizens, and Daughters of Isabella. She enjoyed cooking, baking, playing cards, and Bingo.

Angela is survived by a son, Tommy (Kellie) Ebert of St. Meinrad, and a daughter, Linda (Mark) Leffert of St. Meinrad; five grandchildren, Amber Scherzer, Laura Kline, Levi Leffert, Dakoda Ebert, and Alana Ebert; five great-grandchildren and two sisters-in-law, Helen Schafer, and Bernice King. Angela was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin; four brothers, Alfred, Linus, Arthur, and Gilbert Schaefer; four sisters, Clara Oeding, Marie Ryan, VerleenZoglman, and Elnora Hoffman. Funeral services will be Tuesday, February 21st at 11:00 AM CT in St. Meinrad Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday at the church from 9:00 AM CT until time of services. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com