Arizona Man Awarded Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant

The grant incentivizes out-of-state workers to move to Dubois County.

February 15, 2023 – JASPER, IN – Cody Vaden has been awarded a Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Dubois Strong, in partnership with Radius Indiana, awards the $5,000 grants to out-of-state workers choosing to move to Dubois County. Recipients must commit to staying for at least two years. The grant is part of the Make My Move/Choose Southern Indiana initiative with TMap to incentivize out-of-state workers to move to Dubois County.

Cody, along with his fiancée Kaylin Reynolds and their pets, are relocating to Jasper from Buckeye, Arizona. Cody is originally from Prescott, Arizona, and is looking forward to living in a rural farm area. Cody is employed by Destination Yachts and Kaylin works as an ABA Therapist for Hope Bridge. This grant opportunity provides assistance to Cody and Kaylin in establishing their new life in Dubois

County.

For more information, please contact Dubois Strong via email at success@duboisstrong.com or by

phone at 812.482.9650.