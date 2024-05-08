On May 19th, 2024, motorcycle enthusiasts will gather for the Tim Fromme Memorial Ride & Blessing of the Bikes event. In memory of Tim Fromme, the event aims to celebrate his legacy and promote motorcycle safety.

Starting at St. Joseph’s Church in Jasper, IN, participants will convene at Hwy 231 & 10th St., with parking available behind the church. The Blessing of the Bikes ceremony will commence at 10:00 am Eastern Time, followed by the ride. In case of rain, the event will be rescheduled for June 2nd.

The ride will conclude at the Indiana Motorcycle Safety Memorial located at Lawrence County Recreational Park. While the Blessing of the Bikes is free for everyone, there is a $10 admission fee per person for the ride. For further details, contact Roy Rogers at (812) 630-5188.