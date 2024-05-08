David R. Smith, Sr. 87, Santa Claus passed away Sunday May 5, 2024 at the home of his son. David was born July 8, 1936 in McComb, Mississippi to Julius and Josephine (Conn) Smith. He married Annette Smith in Mississippi. Annette preceded him in death January 2012.

David retired from Armstrong Tire. He was a United States Army Veteran.

Surviving are four sons, Michael A. (Danette) Smith of Santa Claus, David R. (Elena) Smith of Vedalia, LA., Richard W. (Rhonda) Smith of West Monroe, LA., and Steven M. Smith of Natchez, MS. Eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Two sisters, Bobbie Smith and Linda Peoples both of McComb, MS.

Graveside services will be held in McComb, Mississippi at a later date. Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand is in charge of local arrangements.