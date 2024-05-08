Latest News

At 7:45 PM Tuesday Dubois County Dispatch received a report of a home fire in the City of Huntingburg in the area of 1st and Chestnut Streets. According to Huntingburg Fire Department Chief Don Heim a heavy fuel load in the home contributed to the blaze that eventually reached interior walls, the second floor of the home, and was a difficult situation to get under control.

1 male was inside the residence at the time of the fire but no injuries were reported.

21 Firefighters were on scene until 12:23 AM Wednesday and the Jasper Fire Department sent 8 additional units to the scene around 9 PM to help combat the blaze.

At this time the residence has been rendered uninhabitable.

By Jared Atkins

