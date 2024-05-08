Doris Jean Klem, age 70, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 6, 2024, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Doris was born in Jasper, Indiana, on June 16, 1953, to Roman and Hilda (Beckman) Bachman.

She was a graduate of Jasper High School.

She was an assistant manager at Herald Printing, worked in customer service and at CVS.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

Doris enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Surviving is one son, Matt Klem, and girlfriend, Sarah Kellams, Ireland, IN, three grandchildren, Ella, Ryder, and Lennox Klem, one nephew, Davin (Holly) Leinenbach, Ireland, IN, and one niece, Kim (Rob) Krotee, of Texas.

Preceded her in death are her parents, two sisters, Janice Schuler and Joyce Leinenbach, and a brother who died in infancy.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Doris Jean Klem will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A memorial visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.