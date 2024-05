18 WJTS presents a time-lapse version of the Total Solar Eclipse that captivated the skies on April 8th, 2024.

This video was taken from our studios located at 458 3rd Avenue, in Jasper, Indiana, with the use of our tower camera and filtered sky camera.

Produced by Jeremy Markos and Kaitlyn Neukam.

Background music provided by Pixabay.com.