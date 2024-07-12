Latest News

Princeton Man Arrested in Gibson County After Attempting to Interfere with Drug Test DNR Restricts Movement Of Fawns From Chronic Wasting Disease Areas 2nd Annual “Showing Out for Riley” Announced For July 27th Two Southwest Indiana Jobs for America’s Graduates Specialists Awarded by JAG Indiana READI Brings New Vibrancy, Community Connections to Downtown Huntingburg

The entire 2024 Miss Dubois County 4H Fair Queen’s Pageant and Crowning ceremony, that took place at the Jasper High School Auditorium, on June 30th, 2024.

Produced by 18 WJTS-TV.

Recorded by Jeremy Markos, Edited by Kaitlyn Neukam.

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post