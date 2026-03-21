The entire 2026 Ireland St. Patrick’s Celebration Parade, from the entrance of Ireland Elementary School.
Recorded: March 15th, 2026
MC: Bob Bleemel
Produced by: Jeremy Markos and Jane Jackson
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The entire 2026 Ireland St. Patrick’s Celebration Parade, from the entrance of Ireland Elementary School.
Recorded: March 15th, 2026
MC: Bob Bleemel
Produced by: Jeremy Markos and Jane Jackson
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