Leo W. Eckerle, age 97, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 6:18 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2026, at Breckenridge Nursing Facility in Sullivan, Indiana.

Leo was born in Jasper, Indiana, on February 11, 1929, to Robert and Elizabeth (Lechner) Eckerle. He married Lorena “Lora Lou” Renner on September 12, 1950, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. She preceded him in death on November 11, 2013.

He was a United States Army Veteran, serving in the Infantry during the Korean War.

Leo was as self-employed carpenter, and was proud of his 2-3 year wait list of requests for his work in Dubois County alone. He was proud to work with his wife by his side as they built numerous homes.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, the Jasper K of C, the Moose, American Legion Post #147, VFW Post #673, and the Jasper German Club.

He enjoyed gardening, raising his Rooster Combs, Polka dancing, playing cards, especially Sheepshead, and spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving is one granddaughter, Cassie (Tyler) Woodard, Farmersburg, IN, one great granddaughter, Kinsely, one step great granddaughter, Taylor, one brother, Donald Eckerle, Jasper, IN, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death besides his wife are two children, Sheila Eckerle and Duane (Co-op) Eckerle, two sisters, Georgina Detroy and Genevieve Frick, and six brothers, Sylvester, Linus, Roman, Joe, Edwin, and George Eckerle.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Leo W. Eckerle will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 27, 2026, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper. The V.F.W. Post #673 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, and one hour before services at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.