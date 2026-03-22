Lila M. Buechler, age 93, of St. Anthony, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 11:43 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2026, at Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

Lila was born in Jasper, Indiana, on October 11, 1932, to Lawrence and Mathilda (Sermersheim) Lechner. She married John Buechler on July 5, 1952, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on October 29, 1988.

She was a homemaker and was a babysitter for several years.

She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish – St. Anthony Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, American Legion Post #493 Auxiliary, and a past member of the St. Anthony Community Center.

Lila enjoyed mowing her lawn, country music, dancing, travelling, and spending time with her family.

Surviving are five children, Sheila Hoppenjans, Ferdinand, IN, Sherry (Kevin) Fischer, St. Anthony, IN, Joe (Kateri) Buechler, Ferdinand, IN, Sue Griggs, and companion, Sam Partida, Cape Coral, FL, and Jay Buechler, St. Anthony, IN, eight grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and one great grandchild on the way, many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, are one son-in-law, David Hoppenjans, one grandson, Larry Dennis Griggs, Jr., five sisters, Alberta Renner, Bernie Schnell, Delores Schuler, Geanie Hasenour, and Patricia “Pat” Weisheit, and four brothers, Wilfred, Edward, Tom, and Donnie Lechner.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Lila M. Buechler will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church on Wednesday from 9:00-10:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish or to the Dubois County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.