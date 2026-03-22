On the evening of Saturday, March 21st, 2026, at approximately 6:47 PM, Gibson County Central Dispatch received a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection State Road 64 and County Road 550 East, where one vehicle had flipped over and two occupants were still inside the vehicle.

Multiple emergency service crews were dispatched to the scene, and a medical helicopter was placed on standby until the patients could be assessed by first responders.

Upon investigation it was determined that a White 2011 Chevy Silverado was Eastbound on State Road 64 and attempted to turn North onto County Road 550 East when it struck a Westbound Red 2000 Jeep Wrangler.

The driver and passenger of the Jeep Wrangler had been trapped in the overturned vehicle but were freed by responding fire crews. Both the driver and passenger were taken to an Evansville area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.