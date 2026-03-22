On the evening of Friday, March 20, 2026, at approximately 7:57 PM, law enforcement officers were conducting a traffic stop on US 41 near County Road 925 South.

While on the stop, deputies heard a commotion behind a police vehicle and observed an older male standing in the middle of Southbound traffic on US 41. An officer pulled the individual from the roadway and back to their vehicle, with the male subject identified as 72-year-old, Mark Thomson, of Haubstadt.

When speaking with Thomson the odor of an alcoholic beverage was detected coming from him, leading to a roadside DUI investigation.

At the conclusion of the investigation Thomson was taken into custody and transported to the Gibson County Detention Center where he was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.