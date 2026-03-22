On the evening of Friday, March 20, 2026, at approximately 6:32 PM, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Blue 2019 Buick Encore for speeding on North Main Street in Princeton.

Upon approaching the vehicle officers detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver, 21-year-old, Shawna Shoultz, of rural Patoka.

At that point a roadside DUI investigation was conducted, and resulted in Shoultz being taken into custody and transported to the Gibson County Detention Center on charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated.