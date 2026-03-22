Saint Meinrad ran its first production of Peanut Brother peanut butter since 2023. After high demand, the product will be sold again at Saint Meinrad Books & Gifts and online. Peanut Brother is available in original, chocolate, and honey.

After more than three years, Peanut Brother peanut butter is back in production at Saint Meinrad Archabbey, due to popular demand from customers and supporters.

The item originally began as a simple idea from two monks to create a healthier peanut butter for the monastery, and it quickly grew into a favorite product for many. The primary goal of making a healthier option was achieved as well, with the Original Grind only containing peanuts and salt.

While production previously focused on wholesale distribution, this reintroduction centers on a smaller, more sustainable approach that allows Saint Meinrad’s team to meet demand while continuing to reflect the care and quality in every jar. As part of this shift, Peanut Brother will not expand into broader wholesale distribution at this time.

Peanut Brother is currently available for purchase at Saint Meinrad Books & Gifts in three varieties: The Original Grind, Heavenly Honey, and Chocolate Covenant. Plans are also underway to launch a dedicated Peanut Brother website to expand access in the future.

For more information, contact peanutbrothermonks@saintmeinrad.edu.