The fan-favorite event, Rock Lotto, is set up for its annual return to the historic Astra Theatre in Jasper on Saturday, July 20. A special thank you goes out to Jasper Engines & Transmissions as they are sponsoring this truly unique evening of entertainment. Doors for this performance will open at 6:30 p.m. with bands scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at www.AstraTheater.com. General admission tickets are $15.

This is a fundraiser event going on its sixth year. Local musicians will join in the competition, and the participants will be “drafted” to form new bands for the event. The newly formed bands will then each perform five songs as they try to impress to the audience that they deserve to take home the jackpot of being named the big winners of the 2024 Rock Lotto.

Every admission ticket purchased comes with 15 votes. As the fledgling bands vie for dominance, audience members will cast their votes. Will you split your votes among a few stand out groups, or will you go all in on one brand new band with obvious rock star status in their future? A winner for the evening will be announced at the conclusion of the event.

In addition to sharing the evening with the bands of Rock Lotto, the Next Act, Inc. invites you to join them at the Astra Theatre for future 2024 events. These events include Christian rock band Disciple on Sunday, July 14, comedian Kevin Farley on Saturday, August 17, musicians Jonathan & Abigail Peyton and Philip Bowen co-headlining on Saturday, September 7, and more. All events have tickets available on our website at AstraTheater.com with more to come.

The historic Astra Theatre is located in the heart of downtown Jasper, Indiana. Newly renovated with 357 seats, the Astra has main level and balcony seating with a concessions stand offering snacks, local craft and domestic beer, and wine that are available for purchase.