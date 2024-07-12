Five Dubois County female business and community leaders have been chosen as finalists for the Rotary Club of Dubois County’s ATHENA International Leadership Awards Presentation. This year’s event will take place Wednesday, September 18th, at the Huntingburg Event Center, where all nominees will be celebrated, and one finalist will be named the ATHENA Leadership Award Recipient. The 2024 ATHENA International Award finalists are Deb Capps, Peggy Huff, Tammy Lampert, Jodi Routson, and Mary Warner.

“The Rotary Club of Dubois County is proud to celebrate our 12th year of the ATHENA Leadership Awards Banquet with such a tremendous group of award finalists,” said Club President Kenny Speed. “Our community has a lot to be proud of, and the ladies being honored greatly represent the strong leadership shown by women in our county.”

Deb Capps – Courtesy of Brescher Photography

Deb Capps has had a diverse career, but a common thread runs through her roles: ensuring the health of the people in her community, especially the youth. She has worked to help high-risk students attain college, prevent tobacco and alcohol use in our youth, and aid in public health and disaster preparedness. Throughout her career, Deb has had a knack for identifying potential in others and helping them achieve things they never dreamed of.

Peggy Amos-Huff – Courtesy of Brescher Photography

Peggy Amos-Huff was a wonderful guidance counselor and mentor to countless students. She is described as one of the kindest, most selfless, and dearest people you could ever want to meet. Always having many tools in her toolbox, active listening, empathy, rapport building, reflection, feedback, goal setting, etc., she helped many young women through minor issues, medium difficulties, and colossal dilemmas. She has impacted the lives of many students, colleagues, and friends.

Tammy Lampert – Courtesy of Brescher Photography

Tammy Lampert went to work for the Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Coalition Center (SWICACC), hoping to have a positive impact and combat systemic failures. Eventually named Executive Director, Tammy leads SWICACC across seven counties, advocates for statewide legislation, and recently opened the Center on Fifth to house SWICACC as a local/regional resilience center. Many consider Tammy a “secret superhero” in our community.

Jodi Routson – Courtesy of Brescher Photography

Jodi Routson is described as someone who demonstrates excellent leadership and is passionate about mental health and the wellness of her community. She has spent her career focused on improving the health of others and designing services that address some of the greatest needs facing our community. In her Director of Behavioral Health and Social Work role at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, she leads the inpatient Behavioral Health unit and social work services, as well as the outpatient-based Memorial Counseling Center.

Mary Warner – Courtesy of Brescher Photography

Mary Warner embodies the resilience, determination, and tenacity that defines a modern woman navigating the corporate landscape. With her keen intellect as her compass and advocacy as her guiding light, she charts a course where gender parity isn’t just a goal but an everyday reality. As the founder/president of Dubois County PRIDE and a Girls on the Run board member, she has demonstrated her leadership and advocacy skills.

In addition to the presentation of the ATHENA Leadership Award, attendees will enjoy a keynote presentation from Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana’s Secretary of Education.

“Dr. Jenner is a dynamic presenter and a trailblazer for women interested in growing their careers in unchartered waters,” said ATHENA Awards Banquet Chairperson Manda Combs. “As our state’s first Secretary of Education, she will share with attendees her insights on leadership and how she finds success – and balance – in her daily work.”

The ATHENA Leadership Award celebrates exemplary leadership and reflects a quote by Plato: “What is honored in a country will be cultivated there.” Over 8,000 recipients have been honored globally with the ATHENA Leadership Award since the program’s inception in 1982. Presented to female leaders across professional sectors, the ATHENA Leadership Award’s rich history, international scope, and focus on mentorship distinguish it as one of the most prestigious leadership awards one can receive.

The Rotary Club of Dubois County would like to thank its current event Platinum Sponsors: Dentons Bingham Greenebaum LLP, German American Bank, Kimball International, Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, and Old National Bank.

The ATHENA Awards Banquet is an excellent opportunity for area businesses and community members to show their support for women leaders in our community. Additional sponsorship levels and individual and table ticket sales are available. Please visit www.duboiscountyrotary.com or follow the Rotary Club of Dubois County on Facebook or Instagram for more information, or to find a link to purchase tickets. Email inquiries can be directed to rotaryclubduboiscounty@gmail.com