The Lincoln Amphitheatre’s first Amp Unplugged Sunday matinee of the 2025 season is set for Sunday, May 18th, as the Chicago-based band Kashmir brings their ‘UnLedded Acoustic Tribute to Led Zeppelin’ to Lincoln City.

Doors for this special afternoon event open at 3 PM Central with the performance beginning at 4 PM Central.

Tickets for the performance are all general admission and are priced at $19.95 per person, with children under 12 attending for free.

For more information or to purchase tickets for this and other performances, visit LincolnAmphitheatre.com. Tickets can also be purchased by calling the Lincoln Amphitheatre box office at 812-937-2329.