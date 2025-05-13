Daviess Community Hospital will be offering sports physicals at their Montgomery clinic, located at 542 North 3rd Street, on Wednesday, May 28th, 2025.

These physicals for student-athletes will be available for just $20 and are valid for the 2025–2026 school year. Sports physicals are necessary for students participating in school athletics.

The clinic will be offering this service from 8:10 AM to 4:30 PM, and appointments are required to schedule a time.

To schedule an appointment, call (812) 486-2842.