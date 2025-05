In this episode, Amanda Tempel is joined by Rita Reller, Director of the Huntingburg Senior Citizens Center, visits the studio to discuss June 2025 events, such as a picnic lunch, games in the park, and card games, as well as the recent Holland Tulip Festival trip, and the upcoming trips the Huntingburg Senior Citizens Center hopes to take.

Visit https://www.huntingburg-in.gov/ for more information.

https://youtu.be/T3Jy80HCU58