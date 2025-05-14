Huntingburg Mayor Neil Elkins began the May 13th City Council meeting by sharing the tax abatement compliance status on the Wagon Works Apartments, and a vote was cast and approved for Mayor Elkins to document the tax abatement status as compliant. This is a motion the Council votes on annually.

The ordinance to amend zoning for the Poplar Ridge Project was presented by the landowners, QOZB LLC, to rezone this location from a construction zone to a residential zone. Ordinance 2025-11 introduced, and was approved and adopted by the council. The Poplar Ridge Project is an ongoing effort to install more multi-family residential rental units on the Northside of Huntingburg. You can find preliminary concept designs here:

The current zoning map for a residential property located at 7th and Van Burren Street was asked to be amended by the current owners, CHRK Duplexes LLC, and would transition a single family residential zone to a duplex residential zone. The goal of the property owners is to turn this street-corner lot into a duplex rental unit. The zoning ordinance was introduced as Ordinance 2025-12, and was approved and adopted by the City Council.

Unnecessary rental fees were found among the Parks Department Service for various City-owned locations, prompting Ordinance 2025-13 to be introduced, passed, and adopted by the City Council to remove said fees from the rental facility costs.

Mayor Elkins voiced his concern on the controversy revolving the Teen Outback location, and prompted discussion and public statements from the City Council members in attendance. You can listen to the Council’s comments here:

https://youtu.be/SLkeb2CGz08

Mayor Elkins ended the meeting by providing a 1st Street construction update to all, citing certain unplanned paving issues with the project. The City hopes to alter the construction plans to complete this project, and utilize $360,000 in unused grant funding to complete the paving process.

They are currently awaiting a final total bid from the engineers drafting the final plans for this project, who will then work with the current contractors to complete the roadway.

Mayor Elkins hopes to conclude the 1st Street construction project by the end of Summer 2025.