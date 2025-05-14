Jasper City Hall, the Street Department, and all Utilities Administrative offices will be closed on Monday, May 26, 2025, in observance of Memorial Day. In addition, the Jasper Street Department and Resource Recovery Site will be closed on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Residents with trash and scheduled recycling pickup normally set for Monday will have their collections moved to Tuesday, May 27. Collection for the remainder of the week will follow the regular schedule. All items should be placed at the curbside by 7:00 a.m.