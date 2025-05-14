The Daviess Community Hospital Foundation celebrated its 10th Annual Kentucky Derby Fundraising Gala on Saturday, May 3, welcoming more than 100 guests to Ed Lee Chapel for an evening of excitement, elegance and generosity—all in support of the next generation of healthcare professionals.

The event raised more than $20,000 in gross proceeds, with funds directly benefiting the DCH Foundation’s Health Careers Scholarship Program. Since the program’s inception, more than 221 students have received over $250,000 in scholarship support to pursue careers in medicine, nursing and other allied health fields.

Attendees enjoyed a full evening of Derby-inspired festivities, including live race viewing, gourmet dinner, wine and bourbon tastings, an online auction, and spirited competition for the night’s top honors.

Ruth Collison of Washington was awarded Best Hat, and Greg Litherland of Washington took home the prize for Best Tie/Ensemble. Lynn Goodwin won the coveted “Bling Box” prize, a 10-carat garnet and diamond ring generously donated by Disinger Jewelers.

Winners of the Friendly Wagers competition included:

First Place: Shane Matthews (Washington)

Second Place: Kent Norris (Plainville)

Third Place: Simon Parsons (Washington)



The evening’s featured speaker, Alicia Fields, DNP, shared her personal story as one of the DCH Foundation’s first Health Careers Scholarship recipients. Now a doctorally prepared nurse and Foundation Board President, Fields spoke about the importance of continuing to invest in local students who will serve the region’s future healthcare needs.

“We are so proud to see former scholarship recipients like Alicia come full circle and now help lead the Foundation,” said Angie Steiner, Director of the DCH Foundation. “This year’s event demonstrated just how much our community believes in supporting students who want to make a difference in healthcare.”

The Foundation recognized the following sponsors for their generous support:

Winner’s Circle Sponsor: Home Building Savings Bank

Home Stretch Sponsor: Ascension St. Vincent

Starting Gate Sponsors: Old National Bank and TrueRx

Dessert Sponsor: Farbest Foods

Spirits Sponsors: McCracken Curve, Lyndon and Amy Graber, Greg and Mary Litherland

Entertainment Sponsor: Hall Render

Additional Support: Ed Lee Mortuary, Disinger Jewelers, Greg and Mary Litherland (wine and bourbon tasting), Wittmer’s Catering, Redbones bartenders

The Foundation also thanked the many donors, table sponsors, auction bidders, and guests who made the evening possible, as well as the volunteers and committee members who brought the event to life.

Committee Members: Alicia Fields, Lynn Goodwin, and Shelly Shake

Volunteers: Betty Andis, Ruth Collison, Chrissy Wininger, Jenny Roberson, Fran Hinkle, Melody Wininger, Dana and Kevin Muntz, Deron Steiner, Andy Arvin, Matt Fields, Lauren Wininger, Toby and Debbie Mandabach, and Greg and Mary Litherland

Additional support came from DJ TJ Fry, the Pete Clymer Youth Boxing Club, the DCH Foundation Board, the Board of Governors, hospital administration, and countless community members.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who made this night a success,” said Steiner. “Together, we are not only celebrating tradition and community—we’re building the future of healthcare, right here in Daviess County.”

To learn more about the Daviess Community Hospital Foundation or to contribute to the Health Careers Scholarship Program, visit www.dchosp.org/our-foundation.