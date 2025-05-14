Donna S. Schmid, age 76, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville.

Donna was born in Jasper, Indiana, on December 28, 1948, to Joseph and Mary “Betty” (Schoenberger) Rowekamp. She married Steve Schmid on December 27, 1969, in Precious Blood Catholic Church.

Donna was a 1966 graduate from Jasper High School. She went on to receive her Bachelor’s degree in education at Indiana State University.

She was an excellent mother who dedicated her years to raising her family. When her children got older, she worked as an office manager for Dr. Francis Gootee.

Donna was an avid reader who enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. She enjoyed watching sports and loved playing cards, gardening, flowers, betting on the Derby, quail hunting, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church, lifetime member of Indiana State University Alumni, and Beta Sigma Phi.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Steve Schmid, Jasper, three daughters: Angie (Brett) Rees, Jasper, Emily (Mike) Burchfield, Indianapolis, and Laura Stallings, Jasper, seven grandchildren, one great-grandson, two sisters: Linda (Skip) Mehringer, Jane (Jim) Siebert, and brother, Bill (Kathy) Rowekamp

She is preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Kathleen J. Jahn.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Donna S. Schmid will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 19, 2025 at Precious Blood Catholic Church with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time on Monday May 19, 2025, at Precious Blood Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.