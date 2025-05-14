Local McDonald’s restaurants in Dubois County, owned and operated by Rick and Susan Mann and their family, are now hiring for the summer season and invite local students and community members to explore their job opportunities.

To kick off the hiring season, each McDonald’s location in Dubois County will host an Open House Hiring Event on Thursday, May 15th, from 10 AM to 7 PM. Attendees are encouraged to stop by, meet the team, and learn more about available positions in a friendly and welcoming environment.

The Mann family’s McDonald’s restaurants offer a variety of benefits designed to support both students and working adults, including:

Flexible schedules

Incentives and bonuses

College tuition assistance

A free meal during every shift

Free uniforms

Interested individuals can apply in person during the hiring event, visit their local restaurant at any time to inquire, or apply online at mannmcd.com/apply.