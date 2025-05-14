Attorney General Todd Rokita has announced, in collaboration with Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith, a second-edition publication titled the Churches’ Bill of Rights. This publication provides guidance to Hoosiers about the rights and protections afforded to churches and other houses of worship under state and federal laws.

The document is written in a question-and-answer format and covers topics such as the extent to which churches may participate in elections and politics, churches’ tax-exempt status, freedom of worship, protections for church governance and autonomy, and more.

This document is an update of the September 2024 guidance Attorney General Rokita’s office sent to religious leaders and churches across the state on how to participate in election-related activities and engage on important matters of public policy in ways consistent with their tax-exempt status.



To read the Churches’ Bill of Rights, visit: in.gov/attorneygeneral/files/CBOR.pdf.