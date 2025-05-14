The Freedom Reins Therapeutic Riding Center is now welcoming Volunteers for 2025.

Freedom Reins Therapeutic Riding Center is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to improve the bodies, minds, and spirits of children and adults with disabilities through the use of therapeutic horsemanship.

Horseback riding provides many therapeutic benefits and is an excellent way for people with disabilities to learn new skills. It is an experience that creates a special relationship between the rider and the horse, as well as gives the ability to control a horse as well as one’s one body, inspiring self-confidence, responsibility, and teamwork.

Volunteers are noted to be a key part of Freedom Reins, as most of the riders would not be able to participate without the physical and emotional support of the volunteers.

Those wishing to volunteer are asked to contribute about 90 minutes each week for the evening session of their choice. Volunteers will assist the certified Riding Instructors to ensure directions are being carried out to the best of their ability.

Prior to starting as a volunteer, the instructors give training on the grooming and saddling techniques, the primary role of the horse leader and sidewalker, a tour of the Freedom Reins facility, skills demonstration for mounting and dismounting riders at the ramp and in the arena, and interacting with riders and supporting riders.

If you have an interest in, or any questions about being a Freedom Reins volunteer, contact Volunteer Coordinator, Barb Wendel at 1-574-780-1807.