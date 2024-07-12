The Spirit of Jasper Train will host a pizza and beer ride on Saturday, September 21 from 6:00- 8:30pm. Passengers will receive two beer tickets and unlimited pizza during this ride. Be sure to get your tickets now because this is the only Pizza and Beer ride of the 2024 season!

Climb on board to enjoy a climate-controlled train, comfortable seating, and a cash bar. Celebrate a special occasion, plan your girl’s weekend or guy’s night out, or schedule a laidback night with the Spirit of Jasper. The cost is $55/ticket. Visit spiritofjaspertrain.com to purchase tickets and learn more about this trip.

For more information, call Jasper Park and Recreation at (812) 482-5959.