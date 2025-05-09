In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Lauren Fenneman, Purdue Extension Dubois County Education Coordinator, to discuss why livestock animals have tags, or “ear-piercings”, and the importance of getting your animals tagged before fair season, the 2025 Indiana 4-H Foundation Senior Scholarship winners from Dubois County, and the upcoming Genealogy Workshop happening at the Jasper Public Library on June 3rd, 2025.

Be sure to stay in-touch with Purdue Extension Dubois County on social media to stay informed: https://www.facebook.com/PurdueExtensionDubois

https://youtu.be/XSTVC_vuK8Q