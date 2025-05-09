The Dubois Branch Library has announced the list of events they will be holding in June 2025.

While not part of their June events, on Saturday, May 31st, from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, they will host a Summer Reading Kickoff Party for all ages. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

Attendees can read to a dog from the Humane Society, play with bubbles from the Mobile Makerspace, check out an invertebrate zoo, play indoor and outdoor games, and enjoy lemonade and popsicles. You can also bring in supplies to help the Dubois County Humane Society. A list of items needed is available at the front desk.

The Library would also like to note that they will be closed on Thursday, June 19th.

The Summer Reading Program runs from Tuesday, May 27, through Friday, July 18 – Stop by to pick up a reading log or sign up on the Beanstack App and begin reading to earn prizes.

Wednesdays in June at 9 am – Geri-Fit light weight training for seniors following a DVD. Registration is required and must be made by calling the library.

Fridays in June at 9 am – Chair Yoga for older adults and those with mobility issues, following a DVD. Registration is required and must be made by calling the library. There will be no Chair Yoga on June 6.

Monday, June 2 at 1 pm – Carnival Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult. Siblings are welcome. Bring your toddler for carnival stories, a craft, and toys. No registration is required.

Wednesday, June 4 from 1 to 6 pm – Open Painting for all ages. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Choose from a variety of wooden and ceramic items to paint. No registration is required.

Thursday, June 5 at 10:30 am at the Northeast Dubois Intermediate School – Performance Dogs of Ohio for all ages. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Watch the dogs do all kinds of cool stunts and tricks. No registration is required. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Dubois Library.

Saturday, June 7 from 11 am to 1 pm – Pokémon Club for ages 8 and up. Bring your Pokémon cards and games and join for all kinds of fun Pokémon activities. No registration is required.

Monday, June 9 from 12 to 4 pm – Card Playing Day for ages 18 and up. Play old favorites or learn new card games with friends. No registration is required.

Tuesday, June 10 at 11 am – Axolotl Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult. Siblings are welcome. Bring your toddler for stories about axolotls, a craft, and toys. No registration is required.

Wednesday, June 11 at 6 pm – Kids’ Colorburst Bears for ages 3 to 18. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Make your own colorful bear friend. Registration is required.

Thursday, June 12 at 10:30 am at the Northeast Dubois Intermediate School – Silly Safaris for all ages. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Check out all kinds of interesting animals. No registration is required.

Saturday, June 14 from 11 am to 1 pm – Open Play for all ages. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Have fun playing with a variety of toys in the community room. No registration is required.

Monday, June 16 at 5:30 pm – 90’s Party for ages 18 and up. Relive the 90’s with a variety of fun activities. No registration is required.

Tuesday, June 17 at 11 am – Summer Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult. Siblings are welcome. Bring your toddler for stories about summer, a craft, and toys. No registration is required.

Wednesday, June 18 from 2 to 6 pm – Suncatcher Painting for all ages. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Choose from a variety of suncatchers to paint. No registration is required.

Friday, June 20 from 1 to 3 pm – Preschool Playtime for ages 1 to 6 with an adult. Siblings are welcome. Play with toys in the Library Community Room. No registration is required.

Monday, June 23 from 2 to 6 pm – Diamond Art for ages 7 and up; under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Decorate a keychain, coaster, or bookmark of your choice while supplies last. No registration is required.

Tuesday, June 24 at 1 pm – Beekeeping with Ranger Jim Merkley for all ages. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Learn all about bees and beekeeping from Ranger Jim. No registration is required.

Wednesday, June 25 at 1 pm – Rabbit Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult. Siblings are welcome. Bring your toddler for stories about rabbits, a craft, and toys. No registration is required.

Thursday, June 26 at 10:30 am at the Northeast Dubois Intermediate School – Wonderlab Presents Hair-Raising Science for all ages. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Watch and participate in some hair-raising experiments as you learn about electricity. No registration is required.

Saturday, June 28 from 12 to 2 pm – Visit the library at the Celestine Streetfest. They will have games, crafts, and prizes for kids of all ages.

Monday, June 30 at 6:30 pm – End of the Month Book Club. This month, they are reading Cutting for Stone by Abraham Verghese. Stop by the library to pick up a book.

For more details or to register for programs, visit the Calendar at jdcpl.us, call the Dubois Branch Library at 812-678-2548, or find them on Facebook at “Dubois Branch Library”.

The Dubois Branch Library hours are Monday and Wednesday, 10 AM to 8 PM, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 AM to 6 PM, Friday, 10 AM to 5 PM, and Saturda,y 10 AM to 2 PM.