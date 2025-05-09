Elizabeth A. “Betty” Harter, age 89, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 2:37 p.m. on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at Legacy Living in Jasper, Indiana.

Betty was born in Jasper, Indiana, on October 16, 1935, to Urban and Lilian (Lampert) Merkel. She married Paul Harter on July 2, 1955, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on January 13, 2021.

She was a graduate of Jasper High School.

She was a homemaker and babysat for most of her life; she loved her babysitting kids.

She is member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and the St. Ann’s Society.

Betty loved spending time with her family and friends, and especially loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving are one son, Jeff (Kathy) Harter, Jasper, IN, one daughter-in-law, Monica Harter, Cocschoton, OH, four grandchildren, Ashley (Chad) Erny, Jenna (Justin) Sermersheim, Brandon Harter, and Takara (Aaron) Sawicky, seven great grandchildren, Will and Sam Erny, Allie, Evie, and Jamin Sermersheim, and Orianna and Allister Sawicky, one brother, Kenny (Joan) Merkel, Milton, FL, two sisters-in-law, Linda Merkel, Tucson, AZ, and Bev Merkel, Jasper, IN, one brother-in-law, Ambrose Hoffman, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are one son, David Harter, three sisters, Margie Wolf, Patty Hoffman, and Ginger Barclay, and two brothers, Larry and Gene Merkel.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Elizabeth A. “Betty” Harter will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to the wishes of the family.

