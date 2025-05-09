Latest News

Ferdinand residents will have a chance to learn more about immigration in the U.S. during a public forum titled Immigration 101, part of the ongoing “Teach-Ins 2025” series.

The event is set for Thursday, May 22, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. ET at St. Benedict’s Brew Works, 860 E. 10th Street. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. In the event of rain, the program will move inside to the Brew Works Theater.

Sister Joan Scheller, O.S.B., from the Sisters of St. Benedict Latino Outreach & Immigration Services, will lead the discussion. Her talk will examine immigration through the lens of the “immigrant road,” exploring who travels it, the barriers they face, and how communities can help.

Live music by Eddie Rasche will begin at 6:00 p.m., followed by the main program at 6:30. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from the brewery.

Teach-ins are designed to promote education through inclusive dialogue rather than traditional lectures. Organizers say Immigration 101 aims to encourage understanding, conversation, and community support around immigration topics.

