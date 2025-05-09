Climb aboard the Spirit of Jasper Train for a trip to the Bombers Baseball game on June 28. The train will depart from Jasper Depot at 5:00pm eastern time and pizza will be served enroute to Huntingburg. Travel in comfort in climate-controlled cars. A cash bar is available onboard. Watch the game from first base side in chairback seating. When the game ends, the train will return guests to the Jasper Depot. Cost is $55/person which includes train ticket, game ticket, and pizza. Reserve your spots online at spiritofjaspertrain.com.

Join us for this exciting adventure at the Jasper Train Depot located at 201 Mill Street Jasper, IN. For more information, call Jasper Park and Recreation at (812)482-5959.

Funded in part by Visit Dubois County, Inc.- www.visitduboiscounty.com – 800.968.4578