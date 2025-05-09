A public rally is scheduled for noon on Wednesday, May 14, at the Dubois County Courthouse Square in Jasper, as local residents gather to support 121 landowners being sued by the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

The event, organized by concerned citizens and members of the grassroots Property Rights Alliance, aims to raise awareness about the lawsuits filed by INDOT against property owners in Dubois County. A court hearing in the case is scheduled to follow the rally at 1 p.m. inside the courthouse.

INDOT has filed legal action seeking access to private property for environmental assessments related to the Mid-States Corridor Project. The proposed project would connect Interstate 64 near Huntingburg and Jasper to State Road 56 at Haysville.

According to INDOT, surveyors have been denied entry to dozens of properties despite multiple attempts at communication. The department argues the access is necessary to complete federally required Tier 2 environmental studies.

In response, 88 of the 121 landowners have retained legal representation through Indianapolis attorney Russel Sipes. They argue the state did not properly follow legal procedures and failed to provide adequate notice about the surveys.

The rally is expected to draw residents who oppose the project and others who are concerned about property rights and potential land acquisitions in the future. Organizers are encouraging the public to attend in a show of solidarity.