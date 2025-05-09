Thomas E. Underhill, age 73, of Bristow, passed away at 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at his residence surrounded by his loved ones.

Thomas was born on February 17, 1952, in Saint Croix to Novel and Elsie (Wright) Underhill. He married Terry Bailey on November 13, 1971, in Port Orford, Oregon. A self-employed carpenter by trade, Thomas was also a proud member of Masonic Lodge #496. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling, fishing, and hunting.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Julius Underhill; and two sisters, Novie Floyd and Delorse Purcell.

Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Terry Underhill of Bristow; two sons, Keith (Crystal) Underhill and Heath (Jennifer) Underhill, both of Doolittle Mills; one sister, Mary Hill of Saint Croix; two brothers, his twin, Elvis Daniel (Annette) Underhill and David (Theresa) Underhill, both of Doolittle Mills; seven grandchildren, Angelica (Nathan) Gardner, Breyan Underhill, Brynnan (Ethan) Emmons, Jaron (Karissa) Underhill, Sydny Walz, Sasia Walz, and Corbin Underhill; as well as nine great-grandchildren.

At this time, no services are scheduled. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at www.raineyfuneralhome.com.