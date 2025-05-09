Kristina M. “Tina” Schroering, age 38, of Celestine, passed away on May 7, 2025, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville.

Born on August 12, 1986, in Jasper, she was the daughter of Edward Joseph and Sherry (Glyn) Gogel. Tina was married to Brad Schroering for ten years. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Dental Hygiene from the University of Southern Indiana.

A devoted member of St. Isidore Parish, where she was a Eucharistic minister and Liturgy of the Word teacher. Tina completed a Cursillo 100 weekend; and was active in Bible study groups at both St. Isidore and Redemption Christian Church in Jasper. She found great joy in her faith, her family, and especially in being a mother. Her children were the center of her world, and she cherished time spent with them, whether visiting the zoo, enjoying beach vacations, spending days at Holiday World, going for walks, or playing at the park.

Tina was preceded in death by her grandparents, Leo and Edwina Gogel, Tom and Betty Wilkinson, and Jesse Glyn.

She is survived by her three beloved children, Grace, Kade, and Tayla Schroering; father of her children, Brad Schroering; her mother, Sherry Gogel of Santa Claus; her father, Edward J. Gogel of St. Meinrad; and her siblings, Kryshale (Travis) Tyree of New Boston, Kraig (Robin) Gogel of New Boston, Kody (Shaina) Gogel of Mariah Hill, and Kiersten Gogel of Santa Claus. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass for Kristina Schroering will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. C.D.T. (1:00 p.m. E.D.T.) on Monday, May 12, 2025, at St. Isidore Parish, St. Peter Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. C.D.T. (3:00 p.m. E.D.T.) at Mary, Help of Christians Cemetery in Mariah Hill. Father Simon Natha and Deacon Mike Seibert will officiate.

Visitation will be held at the church prior to the Mass, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. C.D.T. (11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. E.D.T.).Arrangements are being handled by Rainey Funeral Home in Dale. Condolences may be shared online at www.raineyfuneralhome.com.