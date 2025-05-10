Latest News

The Junior Achievement Dubois County Business Hall of Fame was created to honor outstanding business leaders and present business role models to the youth of Dubois County. Criteria for selection includes business excellence; vision and innovation; inspiring leadership; community involvement; and actions as role models for future generations.

The 2025 JA Dubois County Business Hall of Fame Laureates are: Sue Ellspermann and H.E. “Herb” Thyen

2025 Induction Ceremony, produced by Brescher Filming and Photography:

Learn more about Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana: https://swindiana.ja.org/

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

