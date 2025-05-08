A Prairie Walk is set to take place at the Jasper Parklands on Wednesday, July 9th, 2025, from 6:30 to 8:30 PM.

This event, hosted by the Dubois County Invasive Species Awareness Coalition, will have participants learn about the native prairie plants growing at the parklands and the history of how a former golf course was turned into a rich ecological landscape.

Native plant and wildlife experts Will Drews (Nursery Inspector & Compliance Officer for the Indiana DNR and Olivia Fry (Wildlife Biologist with Pheasants Forever & Quail Forever) will lead this guided nature walk.

Attendees will meet at the Parklands Pavillion and then take trails through portions of the park’s low stature prarie areas.

For more information, email ISACDuboisCounty@gmail.com or call 812-482-1171, extension 3.