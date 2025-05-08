To celebrate National Trails Day, the Patoka Lake Steering Committee and Hoosier National Forest are hosting their second annual Hike & Learn event on June 7th, 2025.

This event will take place from 8 AM to noon at the Jasper Farmer’s Market, offering a chance to learn about water quality and forest health with short guided hikes through the Jasper Riverwalk and booth activities for all ages.

While the activities planned seem mild, it is recommended to take precautions by bringing water, wearing sun protection, and proper footwear.