In this episode, Amanda Tempel is joined by Anthony Tarullo, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County, Inc, to discuss the next upcoming home build, happening (tentatively) in St. Anthony, Indiana, what kind of families should apply for a Habitat home build, the home building process and needs from the community, and how you can apply for this local home application period.

Put in your application today by visiting their website: https://www.duboishabitat.org/applyforahome

https://youtu.be/1_NHq-ehjqI

By Kaitlyn Neukam

