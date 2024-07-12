A Wine Glass Painting Class is scheduled at the French Lick Winery, located at 8145 W Sinclair St, West Baden Springs, IN 47469. The event will take place on Sunday, July 28, from 2 to 4 PM. Priced at $30 per person, the ticket includes art supplies and a complimentary glass of wine, cocktail, or non-alcoholic beverage of choice. Participants are encouraged to reserve their spot by July 26 by calling (812) 936-2293 or visiting frenchlickwinery.com/events. Attendees are welcome to bring their own food for an enjoyable afternoon of painting and wine.